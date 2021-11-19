Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $44.96 on Monday. Camtek has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

