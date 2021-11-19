Camille Peterson Sells 10,396 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $1,381,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Camille Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Camille Peterson sold 6,052 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $863,378.32.

On Friday, November 12th, Camille Peterson sold 7,431 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,085,000.31.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.04. 6,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

