Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Up 8.5%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price was up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 2,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 183,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.64.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

