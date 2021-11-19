California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $10,660,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

