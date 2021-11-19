California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,052 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Tennant worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tennant by 51.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tennant by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tennant by 52.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 6.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 380,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. Tennant has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.36.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

