California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,399 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Vocera Communications worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 1,031,555 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 170,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 652,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,015,000 after buying an additional 160,725 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.82 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $34,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,784. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

