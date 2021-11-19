California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,175 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 917.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADUS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

ADUS opened at $103.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

