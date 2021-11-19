California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in XPEL were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in XPEL by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in XPEL by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,818,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,373,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,000 shares of company stock worth $34,174,290 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

