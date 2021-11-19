California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.