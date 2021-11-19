California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 66,982 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 304.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,982 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 731,027 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

AVIR stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

