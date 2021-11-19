Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Down 7.9%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 12,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 519,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

CAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Caleres alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 2.59.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Caleres by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Caleres by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Caleres by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Caleres by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.