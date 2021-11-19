Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:CAL opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 118.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 785.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

