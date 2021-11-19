Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.84% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
NYSE:CAL opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.
In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 118.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 785.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.