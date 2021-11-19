Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Caleres updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Shares of CAL stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. 939,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 2.59. Caleres has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently -46.67%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $512,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,532 shares of company stock worth $2,141,022 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

