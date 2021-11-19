CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.91. CaixaBank shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 324,551 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAIXY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

