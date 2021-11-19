C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

CCCC has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $966,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,523 in the last 90 days. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

