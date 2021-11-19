Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Bumble worth $35,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,224,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bumble by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,121 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,596 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 682.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth $60,759,000.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 24.34. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $84.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BMBL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

