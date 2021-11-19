Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Up to $53.75

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.75, but opened at $56.48. Buckle shares last traded at $54.04, with a volume of 7,604 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Buckle alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 8,941.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.