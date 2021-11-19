BTMX Reaches One Day Volume of $70,882.00 (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00049107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00223577 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00089956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

