Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CFO Sells $2,186,338.37 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 18,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $2,186,338.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,867. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 45.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $2,700,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

