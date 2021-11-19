Brokers Offer Predictions for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.18 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

ESS stock opened at $350.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $353.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.76 and a 200-day moving average of $319.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,458,000 after buying an additional 38,081 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,554,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,038,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.