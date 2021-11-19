Brokers Offer Predictions for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.57.

AQN stock opened at C$17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.51 and a 52 week high of C$22.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 54.65%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

