Brokerages Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $53.50

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XNCR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.47. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,299. Xencor has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.