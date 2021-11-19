Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT at $85.42

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.42.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

SSNC stock opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.12.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,459,000 after buying an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,411,000 after buying an additional 88,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after buying an additional 442,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

