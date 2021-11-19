Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT at C$32.40

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.82. 455,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.09. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$22.76 and a twelve month high of C$32.50.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

