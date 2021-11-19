Brokerages Set Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target at $21.00

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.11. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

