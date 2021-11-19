Brokerages Set Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target at $21.00

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.
Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.11. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $20.20.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
