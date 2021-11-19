Brokerages Set Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) PT at $8.57

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 95,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Frontline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Frontline by 24.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Frontline by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.