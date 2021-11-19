Brokerages Set Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Target Price at $24.40

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 167,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

