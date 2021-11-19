Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several research firms recently commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 135.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

