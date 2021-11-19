Brokerages Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target at $56.20

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

ACCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ ACCD traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,240. Accolade has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 2.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,198,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at $4,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accolade by 66.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Accolade by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at $18,148,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

