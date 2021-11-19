Brokerages Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target at $56.20

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.
ACCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ ACCD traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,240. Accolade has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 2.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,198,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at $4,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accolade by 66.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Accolade by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at $18,148,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
