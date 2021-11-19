Brokerages Expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 132,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. 7,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,463. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $454.62 million, a PE ratio of -27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

