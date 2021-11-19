Brokerages Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $758.56 Million

Brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post $758.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $814.86 million and the lowest is $719.63 million. CAE reported sales of $638.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 12,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.70. CAE has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.