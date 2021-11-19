Brokerages Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. American Express posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $9.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in American Express by 1,045.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in American Express by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 398,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $56,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $173.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.60. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

