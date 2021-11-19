Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of STNG opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $924.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.85. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.