Brokerages Anticipate Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.32). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYXH opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth about $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

