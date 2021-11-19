Brokerages Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $808.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post sales of $808.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $806.44 million to $812.00 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $784.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NOMD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

