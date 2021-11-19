Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 90.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $571.98. 10,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,683. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $374.35 and a twelve month high of $576.73. The company has a market cap of $235.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

