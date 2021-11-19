Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 90.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $574.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $516.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $236.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.35 and a 1 year high of $576.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

