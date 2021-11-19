Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned about 0.05% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,973,000 after purchasing an additional 391,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,901,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,831,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,251,000 after acquiring an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.46.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,450. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

