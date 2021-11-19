British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BSV traded up GBX 4.06 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 82.06 ($1.07). 1,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,788. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The company has a market capitalization of £118.88 million and a PE ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.33.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

