British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.24) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,586.56 ($46.86).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,565.50 ($33.52) on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,598.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,699.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

