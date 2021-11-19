British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.24) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,586.56 ($46.86).
LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,565.50 ($33.52) on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,598.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,699.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
