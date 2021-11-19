BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $15.46. BrightView shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 367 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

BV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

About BrightView (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

