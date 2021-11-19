BrightView (NYSE:BV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.
NYSE BV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 321,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BrightView has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.70 and a beta of 1.41.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
About BrightView
BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.
