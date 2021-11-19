BrightView (NYSE:BV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

BrightView stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 321,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,735. BrightView has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Get BrightView alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.