BrightView (NYSE:BV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.
BrightView stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 321,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,735. BrightView has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.70 and a beta of 1.41.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
BrightView Company Profile
BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.
