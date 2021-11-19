Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 444,300 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the October 14th total of 315,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 1,426.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,757,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,593 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 8.0% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,133,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 84,295 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 134.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,003,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 576,136 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 24.9% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 998,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 198,940 shares during the period. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the third quarter valued at $7,125,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTWN opened at $9.97 on Friday. Bridgetown has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

