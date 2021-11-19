Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the October 14th total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 968,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. 306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 35.91% and a negative return on equity of 75.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.