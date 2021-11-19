Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Receives $19.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

BRDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $963,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.