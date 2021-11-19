bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

BPOSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded bpost SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.70 ($10.24) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bpost SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.35.

BPOSY stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. bpost SA/NV has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 144.52 and a beta of 1.07.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

