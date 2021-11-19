Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $375,802.23 and approximately $33,725.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00223127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00090511 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

BNTY is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

