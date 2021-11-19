Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.44 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,589 shares in the company, valued at $20,089,983.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

