BOOM Hits Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $48,120.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00222110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00089082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,463,673 coins and its circulating supply is 778,432,940 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

